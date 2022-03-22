SECO Releases COM Express Type 7 Module with Latest Generation Intel Xeon D-1700 Processors

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by SECO SECO introduced JULIET, a COM Express Type 7 module based on Intel Xeon D-1700 processors (formerly Ice Lake-D). This announcement is simultaneous with Intel's release of this latest generation processor platform, for which SECO is an Intel Early Access Program partner.

Intel Xeon D-1700 processor family delivers server-class computing, hardware security, high bandwidth interfaces with industrial-class reliability, and extended temperature ratings for rugged applications.

The Intel Xeon D-1700 processor (up to 20 CPU cores) is idea for workload consolidation, running multiple virtual machines, or creating robust systems for critical applications such as high-bandwidth video storage/analytics, manufacturing, aerospace, and defense.

SECO leveraged the advanced features of the Intel Xeon D-1700 processors in the COM Express JULIET to meet the rigid requirements needed by High-Performance Computing (HPC) applications at the edge.

According to SECO, the COM Express JULIET features up to 10x cores and thermal design power (TDP) ranging from 40W up to 67W. Extended operating temperatures of -40°C to +85°C and industrial use conditions are available with selected SKUs. Vast networking and connectivity are provided via 4x 10Gigabit Ethernet interfaces (10GBASE-KR), directly managed by the Intel Xeon D-1700 processor, 1x Gigabit Ethernet port, 16x PCIe 4.0 lanes, 16x PCIe 3.0 lanes, and 4x Superspeed USB 5Gbps.

Up to 128 GB of on-board system memory is provided by the up to four DDR4 SO-DIMM slots supporting DDR4-2933 memory, optionally with ECC. Mass storage is enabled via two SATA 3 channels. An optional TPM 2.0 is available. Supported operating systems include Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, Windows Server, Linux, and Wind River VxWorks. SECO offers accompanying thermal dissipation solutions.

JULIET is an ideal solution for security-demanding applications, such as high-performance computing, industrial automation and control, and telecommunications while utilizing Intel QuickAssist Technology, Intel Boot Guard, Intel Total Memory Encryption - Multi-Tenant to protect physical memory and isolate virtual machines.

The Intel-based COM Express JULIET drives server-class performance in embedded computing at the edge in a small form factor of only 125 x 95 mm. It is appropriate for integration into computation-intensive and space-constrained applications.

For more information, visit seco.com