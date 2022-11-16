Embedded Computing Design

Telit Tells the Tale of its SE250B4 SoM

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

November 16, 2022

News

Irvine, Calif. Telit released its SE250B4, an Android centered SoM driven by the Qualcomm QCM2290 system-on-chip (SOC) incorporating Qualcomm’s Adreno GPU 702 at 845MHz. The SE250B4 supports various program features and wireless capabilities such as LTE Cat. 4, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and GNSS.

The SE250B4 smart module is ideal for IoT applications including, but not limited to:

  • Mobile point-of-sale (mPOS), smart cash registers and vending machines
  • Smart alarm panels
  • Security surveillance cameras and systems
  • Home automation and smart home gateways
  • Industrial personal digital assistants (PDA)
  • Handled PCs and tablets
  • Police and law enforcement equipment
  • Telematics cameras
  • Digital video recorders (DVR)
  • In-car video

For more information, visit telit.com..

