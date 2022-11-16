Telit Tells the Tale of its SE250B4 SoM

Irvine, Calif. Telit released its SE250B4, an Android centered SoM driven by the Qualcomm QCM2290 system-on-chip (SOC) incorporating Qualcomm’s Adreno GPU 702 at 845MHz. The SE250B4 supports various program features and wireless capabilities such as LTE Cat. 4, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and GNSS.