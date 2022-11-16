Telit Tells the Tale of its SE250B4 SoM
November 16, 2022
News
Irvine, Calif. Telit released its SE250B4, an Android centered SoM driven by the Qualcomm QCM2290 system-on-chip (SOC) incorporating Qualcomm’s Adreno GPU 702 at 845MHz. The SE250B4 supports various program features and wireless capabilities such as LTE Cat. 4, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and GNSS.
The SE250B4 smart module is ideal for IoT applications including, but not limited to:
- Mobile point-of-sale (mPOS), smart cash registers and vending machines
- Smart alarm panels
- Security surveillance cameras and systems
- Home automation and smart home gateways
- Industrial personal digital assistants (PDA)
- Handled PCs and tablets
- Police and law enforcement equipment
- Telematics cameras
- Digital video recorders (DVR)
- In-car video
For more information, visit telit.com..