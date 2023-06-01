The new Standard COM-HPC®️ – Delivering future-proofed power and connectivity
June 01, 2023
Whitepaper
Unleash the unparalleled power and connectivity of COM-HPC®️!
Developed by the PICMG to meet the surging demands of high-performance computing, this groundbreaking standard ensures your Computer-on-Modules remain cutting-edge for years to come. Go beyond limits and explore the immense capabilities of COM-HPC®️, surpassing COM Express®️ (Type 6 and 7) and other standards. It directly addresses your need for powerful compute, scalability, transmission, and network performance. Click now to access our exclusive whitepaper, "The new Standard COM-HPC®️ – Delivering future-proofed power and connectivity," and unlock a world of possibilities.