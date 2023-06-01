Embedded Computing Design

The new Standard COM-HPC®️ – Delivering future-proofed power and connectivity

June 01, 2023

Whitepaper

Unleash the unparalleled power and connectivity of COM-HPC®️! 




Developed by the PICMG to meet the surging demands of high-performance computing, this groundbreaking standard ensures your Computer-on-Modules remain cutting-edge for years to come. Go beyond limits and explore the immense capabilities of COM-HPC®️, surpassing COM Express®️ (Type 6 and 7) and other standards. It directly addresses your need for powerful compute, scalability, transmission, and network performance. Click now to access our exclusive whitepaper, "The new Standard COM-HPC®️ – Delivering future-proofed power and connectivity," and unlock a world of possibilities.

Ready to view and download this whitepaper?













Read our Privacy Policy to understand what data we collect, why we collect it, and what we do with it. You may receive a request for your feedback from OpenSystems Media.

Analog & Power
Image Credit: Nanusens
Nanusens Embeds Sensors in its ASICs

May 31, 2023

MORE
Consumer
Image Credit: opencircuitsbook
Open Circuits Book Review: Electronics Components in All Their Glory

May 24, 2023

MORE
Debug & Test
SEGGER Adds ARM64 Simulator to Embedded Studio for Arm

May 26, 2023

MORE
Storage
The Misunderstood WORM – Securing Data with the Flash Controller

May 25, 2023

MORE