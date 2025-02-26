The Road to embedded world: Smiths Interconnect’s Radiation-Resistant Optical Transceivers

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Smiths Interconnect

Smiths Interconnect will be located at Hall 4a Booth 606 during this year’s embedded world, where it will showcase its SpaceABLE® 10G SL Series and 28G SL Series radiation-resistant onboard embedded optical transceiver modules delivering radiation hardness, robustness, longevity, and high I/O density.

The SpaceABLE® line of products with their intrinsic radiation resistance are well suited to provide optical interconnect within space vehicles. These devices are extremely rugged and deliver bandwidths more than 300 Gbps in a chip size part. Engineered for the demanding SWaP constraints of today’s defense systems, the LightABLE­™ 10G LM, 10G LL, and 28G LL Series optical modules offer a fiber-optic alternative to bulky copper interconnects, delivering a flexible, lightweight, and high-bandwidth solution with future compatibility.

Resistive Board Level Components:

By integrating innovative thin-film technology with extensive millimeter wave design expertise, Smiths Interconnect has produced a compact, high-performance array of resistors, terminations, and attenuators ideal for mission-critical deployments.

By harnessing advanced thin film processing and broad millimeter wave design experience, Smiths Interconnect has developed a high-performance suite of resistive components. Our Diamond RF Resistives, including resistors, terminations, and attenuators, are significantly reduced in size while providing unmatched average and peak power handling.

As a fully passive, surface-mount temperature-variable attenuator, Thermopad functions without bias or control voltages and generates no distortion. It can be used instead of a standard chip attenuator by integrating level setting or buffering with temperature compensation in a single chip design, which cuts component count, enhances reliability, and decreases costs.

Frequency Defined Filters:

Covering frequencies from 100 KHz to 65 GHz, the RF filters, multiplexers, switched filter banks, and integrated assemblies are ideal for space, defense, test, and measurement. Smiths Interconnect delivers compact filters with ultra-low insertion loss and narrow bandwidth.

Planar X Filters are optimized for system engineers seeking thin-film, high-performance RF filtering in X, Ku, and Ka bands, featuring a compact and lightweight surface-mount design.

Ceramic Filters offer a practical, cost-effective solution with multiple mounting configurations and support for 400 MHz to 6,000 MHz with bandwidth options from 0.5% to 10%.

Cavity Filters provide highly efficient filtering with exceptionally low insertion loss, sharp skirt selectivity, and precisely controlled narrow bandwidth. They cover frequencies from 30 MHz to 40 GHz and support bandwidths from under 0.5% to more than 66%.

Discrete Filters are built to maintain optimal signal integrity while fitting into compact spaces. Operating from 5 MHz to 10 GHz, they offer bandwidth choices ranging from just over 0.5% to under 100%.

Cable Assemblies and Harnesses:

Microwave cable assemblies and coaxial components offer a superior performance and are tailored for critical tasks, featuring durable, application-specific interconnects. With RF Florida Lab technology embedded, the cables come with customizable packages and are designed for precision testing in aerospace, marine, space, and ground environments.

Semi-Rigid Cables provide exceptional performance for space missions, featuring copper or aluminum jackets, frequencies up to 110 GHz, and multiple plating options. They are ideal for Satellite Payloads, Deep Space Probes, Ground Antenna Networks, Satellite Integration, and Space Robotic Systems.

The Lab-Flex T Series offers premium coaxial cable assemblies with excellent electrical performance across higher frequencies and extreme temperatures. Supporting up to 110 GHz, they provide improved system efficiency in time-sensitive applications. It maintains phase stability over extreme temperatures and offers exceptional consistency at room temperature, making it the preferred choice for Radar and Test & Measurement applications.

SpaceNXT QT Series is designed for harsh space conditions, providing exceptional phase stability and meeting NASA/ESA outgassing specifications. Its ETFE radiation-resistant jacket enhances reliability and lowers total ownership costs.

High Frequency Connectors:

Smiths Interconnect’s High Frequency Connectors are designed for superior durability and reliability in aerospace, telecommunications, and industrial applications, with support for frequencies up to 110 GHz.

Designed for high-frequency applications, SMPM Mini-Lock Connectors support up to 110 GHz operation while withstanding harsh mechanical stress. Their lightweight design makes them perfect for aerospace, military, and UAV applications.

