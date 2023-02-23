u-blox's JODY-W4 Delivers Automotive Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth LE Audio

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: u-blox Thalwil, Switzerland. u-blox has released the u-blox JODY-W4 an automotive-grade module integrating Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth LE Audio functionality in all its variations. Included are three antenna ports (13.8 x 19.8 x 2.5 mm), Infineon chipset (89570 / 89570B), and pin cooperation with other u-blox JODY family support. The right out of the box solution is ideal for the challenges of cost, multiple interfaces, and complex designs.

“JODY-W4 opens the path to an unused frequency range and provides more reliable Audio via Bluetooth LE. Faithful to u-blox’s innovation-driven mindset, this pioneering solution expands opportunities in the automotive sector,” says Sebastian Schreiber, Product Strategy, Short Range Radio, at u-blox.

u-blox’s JODY-W4 supplies more range of frequencies than currently available modules with 2.4, 5, and 6 GHz. The frequency running at 6GHz allows simplistic support for existing and future needs. Bluetooth LE 5.3 version delivers an improved audio experience with long range support for devices. The module will also leverage Wi-Fi DFS master for zero-wait, ideal for critical areas where certain channels are locked. Operating temperature can go as high as 105 °C for position specific flexibility within automotive use.

The module serves a variety of purposes including:

Telematics Control Units (TCU) for data collection from various sources

FOTA (firmware- over-the-air-updates) for ECUs (Engine Control Units)

‘Ignition off’ mode

Keyless access through Bluetooth LE

In-vehicle infotainment Hotspot access point DVRs Camera connections via Wi-Fi Processing audio data via Bluetooth



"As a long-term module partner, we are excited to be part of u-blox’s extended product roadmap to meet customers’ needs with the JODY-W4 module based on the Infineon CYW89570 triple-band Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 chipsets,” said Sivaram Trikutam, Vice President, Wi-Fi Product Line at Infineon. “This solution will enable customers to introduce Wi-Fi 6 on the 6 GHz band and to be early with LE Audio functionality. We see great potential for this versatile technology combination for many automotive applications.”

For more information, visit www.u-blox.com.