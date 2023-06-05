Embedded Computing Design

Variscite Demo's i.MX 91 based SoM at Computex '23

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

June 05, 2023

Image Credit: Variscite

During Computex 2023, Variscite displayed a working VAR-SOM-MX91 as NXP was announcing the i.MX 91 SoC. The SoC features an Arm Cortex-A55 running at 1.4GHz, and supports 2GB LPDDR4 memory, dual Gigabit Ethernet, dual USB, dual CAN-FD, audio in/out, ADC, certified single or dual-band Wi-Fi, BT/BLE. Also included is a display output with integrated EdgeLock Secure Enclave and industrial temperature grade for embedded applications such as IoT, smart home, connected sensors, industrial controllers, and metering.

"Variscite is pleased to leverage its early access to NXP's application processors by launching a SoM solution simultaneously with NXP's release of the i.MX 91 processor," said Ofer Austerlitz, VP Business Development and Sales of Variscite.

The VAR-SOM-MX91 marks the newest Variscite VAR-SOM Pin2Pin family member. It is compatible with i.MX6UL / i.MX 6ULL modules, through iMX6, i.MX 8M/ Mini/ Nano/ Plus, i.MX93 and AM625x, up to i.MX 8X and i.MX 8QuadMax.

"We continue to set market benchmarks in terms of reliability, scalability, and price," continued  Austerlitz, "With the VAR-SOM-MX91, we are able to deliver a solution for cost-sensitive designs with rich connectivity and scalability under our pin2pin family."

For more information, visit variscite.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

