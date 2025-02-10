Mouser Product of the Week: NXP Semiconductors’ S32M276SFFRD Reference Design Board

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Engineers in automotive and industrial industries need flexibility, reliability, and simplified solutions to help them prototype and develop with ease. Whether that be flexibility between basic and highly complex systems, consistent reliability in these safety-critical systems, or simplified hardware and software integration, all are important to achieving success from conception to production.

NXP Semiconductors' S32M276SFFRD reference design board is designed to handle real-time processing, control systems, and advanced motor control and battery management applications. Using the S32M Microcontroller family, the board supports automotive and industrial applications with its system-in-package (SiP) design, reduced BOM and PCB size, and BLDC/PMSM motor driving ability with a diameter of less than 2 inches (5 cm).

The S32M276SFFRD Reference Design Board In Action

The NXP S32M276SFFRD board is based on the S32M276 System-in-Package (SiP) solution which combines a 32-bit Arm® Cortex®-M4 S32K3 microcontroller and integrated analog die with a voltage regulator, gate driver, and current sensing.

The hardware interfaces on the board include:

Power Supply: Faston blades for power input.

Motor Control: Faston blades for BLDC/PMSM motor connection.

User Interaction: Single RGB LED.

For connectivity, the S32M276SFFRD supports UART pin headers, CAN/CAN FD pin headers (with internal PHY), and BLDC/PMSM motor encoder pin headers.

The solution also supports the JTAG 10-pin connector for debugging. Additional interfaces on the board also include the onboard CAN/CAN FD and UART for serial communication.

Getting Started with the S32M276SFFRD Reference Design Board

The NXP S32M276SFFRD board includes a variety of software support for the following:

Real-Time Drivers (RTD):

Free of charge for AUTOSAR® and non-AUTOSAR use.

ASIL B-compliant software for safety-critical applications.

Development Tools:

Free S32 Design Studio IDE (Eclipse-based with GCC and debugger).

S32 Config Tool for pin, clock, and peripheral configuration.

Support for third-party compilers and debuggers.

For a closer look at the S32M276SFFRD reference design board, check out the video from Mouser Electronics below: