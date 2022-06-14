Extreme Engineering Solutions' XCalibur4730 is an Intel® Xeon® D-1700 Processor-Based 6U VME SBC with 48 GB of DDR4 and SecureCOTS™



The XCalibur4730 6U VME SBC by Extreme Engineering Solutions (X-ES) is a secure, high-performance, 6U VME, single board computer based on the Intel® Xeon® D-1700 series (formerly Ice Lake-D) of processors. The XCalibur4730 is an optimal choice for computationally heavy applications requiring maximum data and information protection.

XCalibur4730 is one of many of Extreme Engineering Solutions' high-performance, Intel® Xeon® D (formerly Ice Lake-D) processor-based Single Board Computers.

Features

Supports Intel® Xeon® D-1700 series (formerly Ice Lake-D) processors

Up to 10 Xeon®-class cores in a single, power-efficient SoC package

SKUs available with native extended temperature support

Designed with SecureCOTS™ technology to support enhanced security and trusted computing

Microsemi® PolarFire™ FPGA with 128 MB SPI flash

6U VME module

48 GB of DDR4 ECC SDRAM in three channels

32 GB of SLC NAND flash

Two XMC/PMC interfaces

Three 10/100/1000BASE-T Ethernet ports

Two USB 2.0 ports

Two RS-232/422/485 serial ports

Integrated Security Features to Protect Data

The XCalibur4730 integrates SecureCOTS™ technology with a Microsemi® PolarFire™ FPGA for hosting custom functions to protect data from being modified or observed and provides an ideal solution when stringent security capabilities are required.

Maximize Performance with Embedded Modules from X-ES

In addition to providing three 10/100/1000BASE-T Ethernet ports, the XCalibur4730 accommodates up to 48 GB of DDR4 ECC SDRAM in three channels and up to 32 GB of onboard SLC NAND flash.

The XCalibur4730 provides additional expansion capabilities by including two integrated XMC/PMC sites. These sites each include a x8 PCIe connection to the Intel® Xeon® D processor. Each mezzanine site offers a single PMC connector, providing an I/O connection to the VME backplane connectors in addition to the USB and RS-232/422/485 ports.



About Extreme Engineering

Extreme Engineering Solutions, Inc. (X-ES), a 100% U.S.A.-based company, designs and manufactures Intel® and NXP (formerly Freescale)-based single board computers, networking products, storage products, power supplies, and system-level solutions for embedded computing customers. For further information on X-ES products or services, please visit our website: www.xes-inc.com, call +1 (608) 833-1155, or email us at [email protected].