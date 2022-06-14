Extreme Engineering Solutions' XCalibur4730 is an Intel® Xeon® D-1700 Processor-Based 6U VME SBC with 48 GB of DDR4 and SecureCOTS™
The XCalibur4730 6U VME SBC by Extreme Engineering Solutions (X-ES) is a secure, high-performance, 6U VME, single board computer based on the Intel® Xeon® D-1700 series (formerly Ice Lake-D) of processors. The XCalibur4730 is an optimal choice for computationally heavy applications requiring maximum data and information protection.
XCalibur4730 is one of many of Extreme Engineering Solutions' high-performance, Intel® Xeon® D (formerly Ice Lake-D) processor-based Single Board Computers.
Features
- Supports Intel® Xeon® D-1700 series (formerly Ice Lake-D) processors
- Up to 10 Xeon®-class cores in a single, power-efficient SoC package
- SKUs available with native extended temperature support
- Designed with SecureCOTS™ technology to support enhanced security and trusted computing
- Microsemi® PolarFire™ FPGA with 128 MB SPI flash
- 6U VME module
- 48 GB of DDR4 ECC SDRAM in three channels
- 32 GB of SLC NAND flash
- Two XMC/PMC interfaces
- Three 10/100/1000BASE-T Ethernet ports
- Two USB 2.0 ports
- Two RS-232/422/485 serial ports
Integrated Security Features to Protect Data
The XCalibur4730 integrates SecureCOTS™ technology with a Microsemi® PolarFire™ FPGA for hosting custom functions to protect data from being modified or observed and provides an ideal solution when stringent security capabilities are required.
Maximize Performance with Embedded Modules from X-ES
In addition to providing three 10/100/1000BASE-T Ethernet ports, the XCalibur4730 accommodates up to 48 GB of DDR4 ECC SDRAM in three channels and up to 32 GB of onboard SLC NAND flash.
The XCalibur4730 provides additional expansion capabilities by including two integrated XMC/PMC sites. These sites each include a x8 PCIe connection to the Intel® Xeon® D processor. Each mezzanine site offers a single PMC connector, providing an I/O connection to the VME backplane connectors in addition to the USB and RS-232/422/485 ports.
About Extreme Engineering
Extreme Engineering Solutions, Inc. (X-ES), a 100% U.S.A.-based company, designs and manufactures Intel® and NXP (formerly Freescale)-based single board computers, networking products, storage products, power supplies, and system-level solutions for embedded computing customers. For further information on X-ES products or services, please visit our website: www.xes-inc.com, call +1 (608) 833-1155, or email us at [email protected].