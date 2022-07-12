APLEX Elevated the ViTAM and ARCHMI Series with Advanced CPU Processor

Press Release

Image Provided by APLEX Technology The new generation, 9B series of ViTAM and ARCHMI maintain the advantages of previous product lines, and highly increase the performance and efficiency by equipping with new CPU processor.

APLEX Technology Inc., a global industrial computer products solutions provider, is proudly to introduce our ViTAM-9B and ARCHMI-9B. ViTAM-9B is a series of stainless steel panel PC and ARCHMI-9B is a series of HMI (human-machine interface). Both series are the new generation of previous product lines and they have overall upgraded the performance.

They are equipped with 8th Gen. Intel Core i3/i5 processor (codename: Whiskey Lake), which provides high computing performance. Besides, they are feature with fan-less design but can also support wide-range temperature variation and wide range power input DC 9~36V.

ViTAM-9B, the stainless steel panel PC solution for high hygiene standard factories

ViTAM-9B comes in 6 LCD sizes from 15" to 23.8". It supports system memory size up to 64GB DDR4 and the storage has advanced to new interface, M.2. ViTAM-9B has 1 x USB, 1 x COM, 1 LAN and optional 2 blank connectors for following options, 2 x USB2.0, 1 x USB3.2 Gen.1, 1 x LAN, 1 x COM and 1 x CAN. The I/O connectors are all coming with M12 connectors, which can prevent water ingress and dust accumulation. Furthermore, it supports optional RFID module and internal expansion slots for full size mSATA/mPCIe.

ViTAM-9B is constructed with 100% recyclable and environmentally friendly construction - stainless steel. It offers 304 and optional 316 stainless steel. ViTAM-9B is rugged and durable by having the features of water resistance, acid resistance, anti-corrosion, anti-oxidation, and protection against dirt. Additionally, with total IP66/IP69K certified, it is easy to clean and maintain. Overall, ViTAM-9B is perfect to fit in versatile applications for high hygiene standard factories.

ARCHMI-9B, the HMI solution for factory automation

ARCHMI-9B comes in full-sized 12." to 32" TFT-LCD and IP66 flat front panel compliant with aluminum die-casting to resist dust and water. Besides, it supports GPU of Intel® UHD Graphics 620 to broaden the application field for more usage in factory automation applications and optional backup battery to prevent damages from sudden shut down and power failure.



ARCHMI-9XXB has equipped with 4 x USB 3.0 type A, 2 x LAN, 1 x COM, 1 x DP port and onboard up to 32 GB DDR4. It also has the new generation interface - M.2 slot to increase the bandwidth and speed up the performance of transmission. To expand the functionality, APLEX provides wide range I/O expansions by TB528 expansion card. It supports additional capabilities such as Mini-PCIe, CAN bus module, USB, COM interface, etc.

In sum, ViTAM-9B, is perfect for harsh environment and is a wonderful solution for every hygiene and sanitation applications, such as food & beverage industry, chemical factory, clean room and pharmaceutical industry. On the other hand, ARCHMI-9B is wonderful for factory automation by supporting data computing, real-time monitoring, integrating data transmission, automation control and more. ViTAM-9B and ARCHMI-9B are both rugged and durable solutions, which have waterproof features, and high computing performance. They can enhance and streamline the production process and level up your factory. ViTAM-9B can increase the efficiency while maintaining the sanitation and ARCHMI-9B is able to offer various control schemes for utilization of industrial applications by its flexibility and expansibility.



ViTAM-9B key features

8th Gen. Intel Core i3/i5 BGA type Processor

True Flat Front Bezel Design and Grade 304 Stainless Steel Enclosure (Grade 316 for Option)

IP66/IP69K Rated with M12 Connectors

Support Resistive Touch, Projected Capacitive Touch

Touch on/off Button on the Side Edge for Hygienic Cleaning

Support Ergonomic Versatile Mounting: Yoke Mounting / Space-saving VESA Mounting

For further information, please visit our product page at aplex.com.

ARCHMI-9B key features

8th Gen. Intel Core i3/i5, CPU built-in

1 x 260Pin SO-DIMM DDR4 slot, up to 32GB 2400MHz

Flat Front Panel Touch Screen with IP66 front bezel

Fanless Design

Wide-Ranging Power Input

Support expansion via Full-size Mini PCIe and M.2 slots

Support TPM2.0 hardware security

High Brightness 1,000 nits for option

For further information, please visit our product page at aplex.com.