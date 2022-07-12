Entry Level Panel PC Series in Wide Screen Format

Press Release

Image Provided by ICP Germany Wide Screen Entry Panel PC Series with diagonals from 7" to 21.5"

The new Panel PC series PPC-JWS-J4125 from ICP Germany offers a good entry into the world of visualization. The PPC-JWS series is available in standard wide-screen formats of 7", 10.1", 11.6",15.6", 17.3", 19.1" and 21.5" inches. All systems are equipped with 10 finger PCAP (projected capacitive) touch screen.

The touch screen is set to allow two finger gloved operation. The new Panel PC series is equipped with the Intel® Celeron® J4125. This operates on its four CPU cores with a base clock rate of 2.0GHz and offers sufficient computing power with a maximum burst frequency of 2.7Ghz. The UHD graphics unit supports OpenGL 4.4, DirectX 12, Intel® Quick Sync video and a maximum burst frequency of 750MHz. The 11.6", 15.6", 17.3 and 21.5" sizes offer a resolution of 1920x1080, whereas the 7" model offers 1024x600, the 10.1" 1280x800 and the 19.1" model 1440x900. All models are equipped with 8GB DDR4 memory, 128GB mSATA SSD and come with Windows 10 IoT Enterprise pre-installed.

The panel PCs also offer two GbE network ports, one VGA, one HDMI, four USB ports, two serial ports, and one audio output. The 7" model, on the other hand, is equipped with only one GbE network port. Additionally, a mini PCIe slot is available for expansions. The PPC-JWS-J4125 series is designed for a voltage input of 12 VDC and can be operated in a temperature range from -10 °C to +50 °C. Panel Mount and VESA Mount are available as mounting options. ICP delivers different configurations in 4:3 format, resistive touch or no-touch as well as with different memory sizes or operating systems on request.

ICP. Industrial Computer Products ...by people who care!

Datasheet: files.icp-deutschland.de

Specifications

7/10.1/11.6/15.6/17.3/19.1/21.5" Touch Panel PC

Intel® Celeron® J4125 processor

8GB DDR4 SO-DIMM memory

128GB mSATA SSD preloaded

Windows 10 IoT Enterprise pre-installed

Low power consumption

Fanless design

IP65 front

Projected capacitive multi-touch

