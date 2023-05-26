SIMATIC Released a vPLC for Industrial Edge
May 26, 2023
News
SIMATIC leveraged its SIMATIC S7-1500 V to create its mobile S7-1500 Virtual PLC (vPLC) for an entire virtual PLC independent of hardware and at the same time compatible with TIA Portal. Users can implement the solution within their already built structure to manage all applications automating protocols in a data-centric software and software environment.
Administration:
- Streamlined software updates to a PLC with the Industrial Edge Management system
- Test differing scenarios and configurations
- Decrease maintenance efforts
Hardware independent:
- Simple download and integration
- Decoupling hardware/software requirements completely
- Run on computers with Industrial Edge Run Time
Visit the Virtual PLC website for additional information.