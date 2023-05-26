SIMATIC Released a vPLC for Industrial Edge

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by SIMATIC

SIMATIC leveraged its SIMATIC S7-1500 V to create its mobile S7-1500 Virtual PLC (vPLC) for an entire virtual PLC independent of hardware and at the same time compatible with TIA Portal. Users can implement the solution within their already built structure to manage all applications automating protocols in a data-centric software and software environment.

Administration:

Streamlined software updates to a PLC with the Industrial Edge Management system

Test differing scenarios and configurations

Decrease maintenance efforts

Hardware independent:

Simple download and integration

Decoupling hardware/software requirements completely

Run on computers with Industrial Edge Run Time

Visit the Virtual PLC website for additional information.