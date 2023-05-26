Embedded Computing Design

SIMATIC Released a vPLC for Industrial Edge

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

May 26, 2023

News

SIMATIC Released a vPLC for Industrial Edge
Image Provided by SIMATIC

SIMATIC leveraged its SIMATIC S7-1500 V to create its mobile S7-1500 Virtual PLC (vPLC) for an entire virtual PLC independent of hardware and at the same time compatible with TIA Portal. Users can implement the solution within their already built structure to manage all applications automating protocols in a data-centric software and software environment.

Administration:

  • Streamlined software updates to a PLC with the Industrial Edge Management system
  • Test differing scenarios and configurations
  • Decrease maintenance efforts

Hardware independent:

  • Simple download and integration 
  • Decoupling hardware/software requirements completely
  • Run on computers with Industrial Edge Run Time

Visit the Virtual PLC website for additional information.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Processing - Interface & I/O
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Data Analytics
IoT - Device Management
IoT - Edge Computing
Security
Software & OS
Consumer
Image Credit: opencircuitsbook
Open Circuits Book Review: Electronics Components in All Their Glory

May 24, 2023

MORE
Storage
The Misunderstood WORM – Securing Data with the Flash Controller

May 25, 2023

MORE
Processing
Image Provided by SIMATIC
SIMATIC Released a vPLC for Industrial Edge

May 26, 2023

MORE
Security
Image Provided by Serhiy Protsenko
IoT Edge Distributed Environments

May 26, 2023

MORE