Attopsemi's I-fuse OTP Memories Now Available on X-FAB’s 180 nm Technology

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

Image Provided by Attopsemi and X-FAB Silicon Foundries

X-FAB Silicon Foundries, together with Attopsemi, revealed that the newest version of Attopsemi‘s I-fuse IP with its next generation architecture has been effectively demonstrated on X-FAB’s XH018 180 nm process technology.

Attopsemi‘s I-fuse S3 architecture indicates that the area taken up by the IP is at least 50% less than previous versions. Attopsemi states there is no trading off program window range, program voltage, or any benefits associated with the original.

X-FAB’s XH018 technology supports a temperature range from -40 to 175°C and a modular 1.8 V/3.3 V ultra-low noise process. It is available in various memory densities, ranging from 512 bits to 8 Kbytes.

According to both companies, the incorporation of I-fuse into XH018 will extend the reach of this process into various industrial, medical and consumer applications where 3.3 V operation coupled with compact and cost-effective dies are called for.

“This latest I-fuse implementation further adds to our successful story of collaboration with Attopsemi. Aligned side-by-side with the present X-FAB proprietary NVM portfolio, the Attopsemi IP solution is broadening the target applications. It presents our customers with an optimized die cost, via the combination of no additional mask layers on top of the XH018 core, plus the footprint reductions that the new architecture enables,” adds Nando Basile, Product Marketing Manager for Memory Solutions at X-FAB. “We now have an increasing number of products where I-fuse has been embedded, with transitioning to mass production already underway on specific 180 nm and 130 nm platforms.”

