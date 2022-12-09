Codasip Launches Codasip Labs to Accelerate Advanced Technologies

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Munich, Germany – Codasip announced that the organization, Codasip Labs, is now positioned as an innovation hub within the company, supporting the development and commercialization of security, functional safety, and AI/ML applications to foster cooperative research between Codasip and its partners, customers, and academia.

With the goal of accelerating the development of innovative solutions, the Codasip University program, part of Codasip Labs, was created to challenge today’s researchers and engineers to develop solutions that will solve current and future technological problems. The program is in cooperation with Intel, and involved with the RISC-V Steering Committee and Working Groups on industry standards.

Codasip Founder and President Karel Masarik commented: “With Codasip Labs, we aim to extend the possible, bridging a gap that often exists between innovative research and commercialization. As semiconductor scaling is showing its limits, there is an obvious need for new ways of thinking. We will be working with universities, research institutes and strategic partners to enable innovation and empower our customers to stay at the forefront of processor architecture.”

For more information, visit: https://codasip.com/labs/