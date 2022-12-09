Embedded Computing Design

Codasip Launches Codasip Labs to Accelerate Advanced Technologies

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

December 09, 2022

Munich, Germany – Codasip announced that the organization, Codasip Labs, is now positioned as an innovation hub within the company, supporting the development and commercialization of security, functional safety, and AI/ML applications to foster cooperative research between Codasip and its partners, customers, and academia.

With the goal of accelerating the development of innovative solutions, the Codasip University program, part of Codasip Labs, was created to challenge today’s researchers and engineers to develop solutions that will solve current and future technological problems. The program is in cooperation with Intel, and involved with the RISC-V Steering Committee and Working Groups on industry standards.

Codasip Founder and President Karel Masarik commented: “With Codasip Labs, we aim to extend the possible, bridging a gap that often exists between innovative research and commercialization. As semiconductor scaling is showing its limits, there is an obvious need for new ways of thinking. We will be working with universities, research institutes and strategic partners to enable innovation and empower our customers to stay at the forefront of processor architecture.”

For more information, visit: https://codasip.com/labs/

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

