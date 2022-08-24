Embedded Executive: Scott Bibaud, President and CEO of Atomera

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Atomera is a semiconductor materials and IP licensing company. They acknowledge that Moore’s Law is slowing down. Manufacturers are looking for ways to reverse that trend. And as you might expect, it comes at a significant cost.

Atomera has a series of improvements that could help. To learn more, I spoke to Scott Bibaud, the President and CEO of Atomera. I suggest you check out this week’s Embedded Executives podcast to hear some of these ideas.