Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Scott Bibaud, President and CEO of Atomera

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

August 24, 2022

Atomera is a semiconductor materials and IP licensing company. They acknowledge that Moore’s Law is slowing down. Manufacturers are looking for ways to reverse that trend. And as you might expect, it comes at a significant cost.

 

 

Atomera has a series of improvements that could help. To learn more, I spoke to Scott Bibaud, the President and CEO of Atomera. I suggest you check out this week’s Embedded Executives podcast to hear some of these ideas.

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

