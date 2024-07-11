Embedded Computing Design

Go Faster, Work Smarter: AI, HPC, and the Future of Data Centers with Rambus

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

July 11, 2024

Go Faster, Work Smarter: AI, HPC, and the Future of Data Centers with Rambus

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, we dive into the growing advancements in AI and HPC with Lou Ternullo, senior director of IP product marketing at Rambus. Lou highlights the evolving data center architectures and the increasing demands for high bandwidth, low latency, and robust performance. He also explains how Rambus is staying ahead of the curve with its recently launched PCI Express® (PCIe®) 7.0 IP portfolio

Next, Rich, Ken, and I discuss innovation in the memory market, focusing on how the push toward lower latency—driven by AI and edge processing—has led most companies in the industry to prioritize accessibility, speed, and reliability as key solutions.

Finally, in our Engineering Heroes segment sponsored by Wind River, we’re highlighting Albert Manero and John Sparkman, co-founders of Limbitless Solutions, a University of Central Florida-based nonprofit. The two develop bionic prosthetic limbs custom-designed specifically to fit children with limb differences.

 
Subscribe

More from Embedded Computing

Categories
Processing - Semiconductor IP
Analog & Power
Lower your power consumption for battery-operated smart devices

July 8, 2024

MORE
Industrial
Image Credit: ATTEND
A 2-in-1 Stacked Card Connector from ATTEND

July 15, 2024

MORE
Open Source
Caption: Numbering on official MIDI spec matches plug (right) not receptacle (left) / Image Credit: Jeremy Cook
MIDI Circuit Design for Arduino and Microcontrollers

July 11, 2024

MORE
Security
GaN Acquisitions & Securing the Edge with Infineon

June 27, 2024

MORE