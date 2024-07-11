Go Faster, Work Smarter: AI, HPC, and the Future of Data Centers with Rambus

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, we dive into the growing advancements in AI and HPC with Lou Ternullo, senior director of IP product marketing at Rambus. Lou highlights the evolving data center architectures and the increasing demands for high bandwidth, low latency, and robust performance. He also explains how Rambus is staying ahead of the curve with its recently launched PCI Express® (PCIe®) 7.0 IP portfolio.

Next, Rich, Ken, and I discuss innovation in the memory market, focusing on how the push toward lower latency—driven by AI and edge processing—has led most companies in the industry to prioritize accessibility, speed, and reliability as key solutions.

Finally, in our Engineering Heroes segment sponsored by Wind River, we’re highlighting Albert Manero and John Sparkman, co-founders of Limbitless Solutions, a University of Central Florida-based nonprofit. The two develop bionic prosthetic limbs custom-designed specifically to fit children with limb differences.