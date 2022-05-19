Embedded Computing Design

Imagination: Connecting Embedded Intelligence at embedded world 2022

May 19, 2022

Press Release

Imagination Technologies will be attending embedded world 2022. Visit them in Hall 4A, booth 512.

Imagination’s PowerVR graphics, AI, and Catapult CPU cores enable innovation from automotive to mobile, entertainment, and networking. Our technologies are designed to integrate seamlessly and optimally into complete platforms for IoT and embedded, helping deliver fast time to market and compelling differentiation.

We have 20+ years of delivering complex high-performance IP and are leaders in SoC IP for automotive, mobile, and data centre/desktop.

We will be in Hall 4A, Booth 512 in the Messezentrum Nuremberg from June 21-23. Arrange your meeting and private demos now by clicking the button below.

Discover more about how you can access our technologies and find out how our product roadmap can help you to build cutting-edge products here.

Register Now with "ew22467070" to get your ticket for free.

