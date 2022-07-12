Kudelski IoT Empowers Hardware Security for Semiconductor Manufacturers with New Secure IP Portfolio

Kudelski IoT, a division of the Kudelski Group announced the launch of its Secure IP portfolio. Secure IP hardware enclaves give semiconductor manufacturers robust cryptographic capabilities when integrated into their system on chip (SoC) products.

Per the press release, companies benefit from an array of security services, which are more beneficial when integrated in hardware than software, while also enabling compliance with most common industry security standards including NIST, FIPS, PSA, and SESIP Level 3 or higher.

“Silicon hardware-based security offers better protection from manipulation and interference than its software-based counterpart because it’s more difficult to alter or attack the physical device or data entry points,” explained Michela Menting, Digital Security Research Director at ABI Research.

Kudelski IoT Secure IP is a hardware security enclave that gives SoCs key features like a high-quality and robust true random number generator, secure key storage, robust cryptographic algorithms, and countermeasures against side channel attacks (SCA, DPA) and fault attacks (DFA). With a footprint smaller than the competition, it both saves space in SoC designs as well as being more energy efficient.

Secure IP also gives SoC manufacturers, device manufacturers, and end users access to services and features that ensure the longevity and profitability of devices and solutions. These features include remote feature authorization, secure firmware over the air updates, advanced data encryption to ensure privacy, and zero-touch or in-field provisioning to ensure secure and scalable operations.

The Kudelski portfolio includes IP covering everything from cellular devices needing the highest levels of security to IP for size/cost constrained devices requiring PSA or SESIP Level 3 certification. Kudelski IoT enables semiconductor manufacturers to integrate its Secure IP blocks with SoC lifecycle support such as JTAG and Secure Debug capabilities, and support for Secure Boot using only a very small footprint.

Kudelski IoT has a full offer to integrate security through the entire value chain and does not stop at only providing the security enclave itself. Through Kudelski Lab IoT Center of Excellence services, the company also provides additional tools and services for SoC and device manufacturers to manage the lifecycle of the SoC and devices, including Threat Analysis and Risk Assessments (TARA), security and architecture design review, SoC and device evaluation for certification pre-evaluation (SESIP Level 3, CSPN).

Secure IP can be used in combination with Kudelski IoT keySTREAM to manage the device lifecycle and provide a fully secure chip-to-cloud experience for its customers. This includes personalization, key provisioning in the factory as well as in the field, secure firmware updates, and attestation, from design of the IoT solution to refurbishment. As a result, Kudelski IoT fully supports the creation of secure and sustainable products that protect new business models, corporate reputation, and regulatory compliance.

