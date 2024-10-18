Tech Leaders Launch x86 Ecosystem Advisory Group to Plot Future Path

By Ken Briodagh Editor in Chief Embedded Computing Design

Intel and AMD have launched an x86 ecosystem advisory group that the companies say will bring together technology leaders to shape the future of the x86 architecture. They want to show that x86 is able to meet the needs of the market better than other architectures through performance and interoperability across hardware and software.

According to the announcement, the group will focus on identifying new ways to expand the x86 ecosystem by enabling compatibility across platforms, simplifying software development, and providing developers with a platform to identify architectural needs and features to create innovative and scalable solutions for the future.

“We are on the cusp of one of the most significant shifts in the x86 architecture and ecosystem in decades – with new levels of customization, compatibility and scalability needed to meet current and future customer needs,” said Pat Gelsinger, Intel CEO. “We proudly stand together with AMD and the founding members of this advisory group, as we ignite the future of compute, and we deeply appreciate the support of so many industry leaders.”

In today's computing markets, dominated by discussions of AI, IoT, Edge, custom chiplets, and advancements in 3D packaging and system architectures, the importance of a robust and expanding x86 ecosystem is more crucial than ever, the partners said in the release.

“Establishing the x86 Ecosystem Advisory Group will ensure that the x86 architecture continues evolving as the compute platform of choice for both developers and customers,” said Lisa Su, AMD Chair and CEO. “We are excited to bring the industry together to provide direction on future architectural enhancements and extend the incredible success of x86 for decades to come.”

They’re not short of endorsements from other leaders, either. Even those who compete against each other as fiercely as Intel and AMD do. The founding members include Linus Torvalds, Tim Sweeney, Broadcom, Dell, Google, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP, Lenovo, Meta, Microsoft, Oracle, and Red Hat.

“Google is excited to join this x86 Ecosystem Advisory Group to help shape the future of computing. Taking a pan-industry approach ensures consistent implementations, which aligns with Google’s commitment to fostering innovation and providing the best possible experience for our developers and users,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud. “By simplifying and standardizing across the x86 ecosystem, we can unlock new levels of performance, efficiency, and ease of use, ultimately accelerating the development and adoption of cutting-edge technologies.”

The advisory group reportedly aims to unite industry leaders to shape the future of x86 and foster developer innovation through a more unified set of instructions and architectural interfaces. This initiative will enhance compatibility, predictability and consistency across x86 product offerings. To achieve this, the group said it will solicit technical input from the x86 hardware and software communities on essential functions and features. Collaboration will facilitate the creation of consistent and compatible implementations of key x86 architectural features and programming models, extending across sectors including data centers, cloud, client, edge and embedded devices.

“x86 has been foundational to modern computing for over four decades, and we want to ensure it continues to evolve and benefit everyone going forward,” said Satya Nadella, Microsoft Chairman and CEO. “By bringing together partners across the industry, the x86 Ecosystem Advisory Board will play a critical role in shaping future x86 architectural features and help drive software consistency and standard interfaces.”

Bringing these ostensibly competitive companies together to grow their industry is no surprise in a world where RISC-V is growing in adoption in key markets, ARM is losing no momentum, and more and more edge solutions are using simpler architectures. And what’s more, the noticeable absence of NVIDIA from the list of founding members speaks volumes.

Is this a sign that the x86v ecosystem is gearing up to defend its dominance, or is it on the downswing? Impossible to tell, yet, but this working group is certainly worth watching.

Ken Briodagh is a writer and editor with two decades of experience under his belt. He is in love with technology and if he had his druthers, he would beta test everything from shoe phones to flying cars. In previous lives, he’s been a short order cook, telemarketer, medical supply technician, mover of the bodies at a funeral home, pirate, poet, partial alliterist, parent, partner and pretender to various thrones. Most of his exploits are either exaggerated or blatantly false. More from Ken