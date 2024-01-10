Embedded Computing Design

Vecow Sends AI to the Edge Leveraging Intel

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

January 10, 2024

News

Image Credit: Vecow

Vecow Co., Ltd disclosed its edge ready GPU-accelerated server-grade platform featuring a 16-core Intel Xeon D-2876NT processor, 8 DDR4 UDIMM/RDIMM 2933 MHz, and up to 512GB. Intel’s QuickAssist Technology facilitates optimization with high-speed interfaces such as PCIe 4.0, SATA 3.0, USB 3.0, and 10GigE LAN. The ICS-1000 is ideal for edge AI applications such as autonomous driving, robotic control, public security, medical imaging, and private 5G networks.

“We have worked closely with Intel to provide our partners with cutting-edge solutions built for Edge environments, “said Joseph Huang, Sales Lead at Vecow. “We are pleased to announce the future support and upcoming early access for Intel Xeon D-2876NT Processor (Eddy Lake D HCC).”

Vecow ICS-1000 is capable of a max 1800W for dual NVIDIA or AMD 2-slot full-length graphics card for AI and inferencing as well as optional multiple PoE+ LAN/USB connections. I/Os include 2 10G SPF+ ports, 2 USB 3.0 ports, 4 COM RS-232/422/485, and 16 Isolated DIO ports for robotic control. Power input options range from DC 16V to 50V and AC 220V.

“The Vecow ICS-1000 functions as a server-grade Embedded Computing System, leveraging the power of Intel® Xeon® D processor. It provides enhanced security features and increased performance compared to the previous generation of D-1800/1700 processor,” concludes Jerry Chen, Product Manager of the Embedded Systems and Platform Division at Vecow.

For more information, visit vecow.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

