Best in Show Nominee: BG Networks' AnCyR Anomaly Detection and Cyber Resilience Automotive ECU Security Software

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

Patent pending, AnCyR (Anomaly Detection and Cyber-Resilience) host-based software anomaly detection technology provides a real-time front line of defense for embedded connected devices. Based on five years of research at the University of Arizona with support from the National Science Foundation, AnCyR combines statistical, probabilistic, and machine learning algorithms to accurately detect attacks with best-in-class false positives, latency, and overhead.

AnCyR is the only solution with the high performance but low overhead needed to be the front line of monitoring and defense for automotive ECUs and other safety-critical connected IoT devices.

Current embedded intrusion detection solutions typically take a network-based approach that relies on monitoring traffic into and out of the device. Other host-based offerings have relied on software-instrumented approaches such as control flow integrity monitoring that have too much overhead for many IoT applications. The poor false positive performance of current approaches has made them ineffective or impractical for many applications. AnCyR is the first machine learning host-based anomaly detection optimized for automotive ECUs with a low overhead software subcomponent timing-based approach that combines statistical, probabilistic, and machine learning algorithms to accurately classify anomalous executions.

For more information, visit https://bgnetworks.com/ancyr/.