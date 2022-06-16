Embedded Computing Design

BG Networks BGN-SAT Security Automation Tool

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

June 16, 2022

Product

Image Provided by BG Networks

BGN-SAT Security Automation Tool helps engineers quickly improve security, reduce development time, and take advantage of in-silicon security features in their embedded designs.

An intuitive GUI-based software tool, BGN-SAT is used to define a security profile aligned to your cybersecurity needs and automatically implement a customized solution for your IoT device. Leveraging embedded processor in-silicon security features, BGN-SAT makes it easy and quick to securely implement authentication, data encryption, and per-device unique security profiles in a manufacturing environment. The tool simplifies secure key management and extension of a hardware root of trust from silicon to a customer's application.

