GitHub for Startups Now Supports Chainlink BUILD Projects

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Chainlink Labs

San Francisco, California. Chainlink Labs, together with GitHub, are supporting individual startups utilizing the Chainlink BUILD environment. Select members will obtain special access to GitHub for Startups, exclusive education, and entry to a global startup community. Leveraging the Chainlink BUILD program developers receive Web3 services such as expert help, and priority support.

"We're excited to partner with Chainlink Labs to help support Chainlink BUILD members with enhanced access to GitHub Enterprise, networking events, technical resources, and more," said Garrett Wood, Senior Manager, Startup Programs at GitHub.

GitHub technology delivers the necessary tools and services needed to design innovative applications. The duo sees the opportunity to increase GitHubs integration across Web3 platforms with enhancements, growth, and secured and scalable dApps.

"Both Chainlink Labs and GitHub provide developers with secure, scalable, and cutting-edge technologies that enable the creation of highly robust applications, and together we will help developers build next-gen solutions," ends Wood.

For more information, visit chain.link or read design documents at docs.chain.link.