Embedded Computing Design

GitHub for Startups Now Supports Chainlink BUILD Projects

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

August 03, 2023

News

GitHub for Startups Now Supports Chainlink BUILD Projects
Image Credit: Chainlink Labs

San Francisco, California. Chainlink Labs, together with GitHub, are supporting individual startups utilizing the Chainlink BUILD environment. Select members will obtain special access to GitHub for Startups, exclusive education, and entry to a global startup community. Leveraging the Chainlink BUILD program developers receive Web3 services such as expert help, and priority support.

"We're excited to partner with Chainlink Labs to help support Chainlink BUILD members with enhanced access to GitHub Enterprise, networking events, technical resources, and more," said Garrett Wood, Senior Manager, Startup Programs at GitHub.

GitHub technology delivers the necessary tools and services needed to design innovative applications. The duo sees the opportunity to increase GitHubs integration across Web3 platforms with enhancements, growth, and secured and scalable dApps.

"Both Chainlink Labs and GitHub provide developers with secure, scalable, and cutting-edge technologies that enable the creation of highly robust applications, and together we will help developers build next-gen solutions," ends Wood.

For more information, visit chain.link or read design documents at docs.chain.link.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Security
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Networking & 5G
Security
Security - Hardware Security
Security - Network Security
Security - Software Security
AI & Machine Learning
Boosting Model Interoperability and Efficiency with the ONNX Framework

July 31, 2023

MORE
Consumer
element14 and Hackster Communities Host Little Free STEM Library Design Challenge

July 24, 2023

MORE
Storage
Image Credit: Weebit Nano
Weebit Keeps Getting its ReRAM Qualified

August 2, 2023

MORE
Software & OS
Image Credit: Embeetle
Embeetle Innovates IoT with Many Partners

July 31, 2023

MORE