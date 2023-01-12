Firmware Matters, Way More Than You Think

Embedded Computing Design

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

January 12, 2023

Bob Scaccia, the President and CEO of USA Firmware, knows more about firmware than anyone I’ve ever come across. And speaking of firmware, it is an art that does not get nearly the attention  it should, and for a long list of reasons. In this podcast, i'll go through those reasons and a lot more firmware-related issues. Tune in.

 

For those of you who agree with Bob Scaccia's perspective, here’s his ask: help him, help us, help our firmware community by coming together and consistently explaining why firmware matters. If we align and educate from the same viewpoint, we can turn firmware from invisible to visible, and give the discipline the respect it deserves in this era of mass device and IoT adoption. Only acting in unity can we educate the media and the general public as well. On your mobile device, text yesfirmware to 877-379-4135 join the movement to make firmware visible.

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

