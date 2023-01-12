Firmware Matters, Way More Than You Think

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Bob Scaccia, the President and CEO of USA Firmware, knows more about firmware than anyone I’ve ever come across. And speaking of firmware, it is an art that does not get nearly the attention it should, and for a long list of reasons. In this podcast, i'll go through those reasons and a lot more firmware-related issues. Tune in.

For those of you who agree with Bob Scaccia's perspective, here’s his ask: help him, help us, help our firmware community by coming together and consistently explaining why firmware matters. If we align and educate from the same viewpoint, we can turn firmware from invisible to visible, and give the discipline the respect it deserves in this era of mass device and IoT adoption. Only acting in unity can we educate the media and the general public as well. On your mobile device, text yesfirmware to 877-379-4135 join the movement to make firmware visible.