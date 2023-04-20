Moore Than a Man: Remembering an Industry Legend

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, Associate Editor, Chad Cox, and Director Product Marketing at Intrinsic ID, Vincent van der Leest, discuss the company’s recent achievement of successfully protecting 500 million connected devices worldwide with their SRAM Physical Unclonable Function technology, also known as PUF.

Next, on Dev Talk with Rich and Vin, the two are discussing different types of battery technologies, as well as some tips for retaining the battery capacity of consumer devices, like the rate at which you should charge your consumer devices, how to optimize high-speed charging solutions, and more.

But first, the Insiders are celebrating the life of entrepreneur, engineer, and co-founder and former chairman of Intel Corporation, Gordon Moore. They’re also discussing Rich’s recent trip to the John Deere Technology Summit where the company showcased their next-generation farming technology.