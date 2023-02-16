Andes and IAR Partner on ISO 26262 Ready TDDI SoC ILI6600A

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Hsinchu, Taiwan and Uppsala, Sweden. Andes Technology and IAR collaborated on ILITEK’s Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) SoC, ILI6600A. The SOC integrates the Andes N25F-SE ISO 26262 certified V5 RISC-V CPU core, and the IAR certified Embedded Workbench toolchain for RISC-V.

According to the companies, the ILI6600A is a highly integrated Amorphous / LTPS / Oxide TFT LCD driver with an In-Cell touch controller. The LCD driver accepts three chips delivering colors up to 16.7 million. A 32-bit single-cycle instruction-set MCU delivers optimized data processing capabilities

“The ILI6600A is our first ISO 26262 ASIL B ready product, providing robust, real-time, and certified Fail detection functions. Its higher SNR makes excellent touch panel performance and brings a perfect user experience. Our engineering resource will provide in-time, on-site service. Also, ILI6600A has remote AI tuning tools, which have been built with plenty of TDDI project experience for customers. We are happy to partner with Andes and IAR on our automotive TDDI SoC solution to address the increasing demand for in-vehicle display devices with higher resolution,” said Luen Wey, CEO of ILI Technology Corp. “ILI6600A AFE can scan up to 960ch touch sensors and supports both of LongV and LongH scan. Moreover, the ILI6600A also supports virtual touch keys and Knob functions. The most important part of the Automotive application, ILI6600A, has passed the automotive ESD, EMI, and EMS tests and will soon be an AEC-Q100 grade 2 qualified product. With high performance, low power consumption, and necessary safety features, Andes RISC-V N25F-SE is the ideal processor to help ILI6600A meet its design goal.”

For safety reasons, the ILI6600A adopts the AndesCore N25F-SE, the world’s first ISO 26262 full-compliance RISC-V CPU for Automotive Functional Safety. The integrated IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V includes the IAR C/C++ Compiler and a comprehensive debugger.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with IAR to support ILITEK on the product development of Automotive TDDI SoC. With the N25F-SE, we ensure customers can leverage our ISO 26262-certified CPU IP and Safety Package in their product certification process. ILITEK has licensed several Andes V3 CPUs, the generation before its RISC-V compliant V5 cores. Their continued licensing and designing of the latest Andes CPU IP into their SoC speaks a lot about ILITEK’s recognition of Andes CPU quality across multiple generations,” said Dr. Charlie Su, President and CTO of Andes Technology. “Andes is the first ISO 26262 certified RISC-V CPU IP company. We have established the ISO 26262-certified development process for automotive processor cores up to ASIL-D. With the certified development process in place, we are ready to support the automotive supply chain with the roadmap of our ISO 26262 functional safety certified RISC-V cores.”

