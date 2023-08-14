Huawei Achieves EAL6+ ISO/IEC 15408 Standard

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Delft, Netherlands. The first Evaluation Assurance Level 6 Augmented (EAL6+) certificate as part of Common Criteria for Information Technology Security Evaluation (CC/ ISO/IEC 15408 standard) has been awarded to Huawei's HongMeng Kernel, the foundation for privacy and security.

The evaluation of the kernel was conducted by SGS Brightsightperformed. Mr. Kai-Fan Chang, COO Asia of SGS Brightsight, said, "SGS Brightsight, as the largest security evaluation lab in the world, is honored to perform the security evaluation of Huawei's HongMeng Kernel to reach international Common Criteria EAL6+ level."

Huawei holds more than 500 accreditations within its cyber security offerings such as CC, FIPS, PCI DSS, and CSA STAR.

Dr. Michael Lemke, Chief Security Officer of Huawei Germany, stated, "Kernels are the foundation of system security and privacy. Huawei is committed to ensuring security and privacy in the ICT and device domains. Moving forward, Huawei will continue to comply with the shared global standards for foundational software and cyber security and ensure that the security capabilities of Huawei's products continue to meet internationally recognized best practices."