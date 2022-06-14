Mobilicom Releases Gen 2 Products Enhanced with ICE Cybersecurity

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Mobilicom has released its 2nd generation (Gen-2) of end-to-end smart solutions offering for drone and robotics to include the world’s first AI-based 360° Cybersecurity system called ICE (Immunity, Cybersecurity and Encryption).

Mobilicom’s ICE can detect, prevent and respond to multiple drone/robotics cyber attacks in real-time without requiring intervention by an operator. ICE Cybersecurity Suite is a 360⁰ multi-faceted and multi-layered suite that protects the platform, safeguards communication channels, and encrypts collected and transmitted data.

The ICE system has been specifically designed for commercial and industrial drones, robotics and autonomous platforms, and can protect against more than 10 different types of cyber breaches and malicious attacks, including jamming, man-in-the-middle, CPU, server attacks, and more.

Platform manufacturers in the autonomous market can benefit by using ICE software protection in applications within government and industrial UxV drone and robotic segments, by providing end users with enhanced levels of cybersecurity and performance.

Starting in 2022 all Mobilicom products will be empowered with the Primary package of the ICE cybersecurity suite. All products that have Primary suite protection, can be upgraded at any stage to improve the protection level by implementing Professional or Premium packages by software licenses modules only.

Mobilicom has incorporated its cybersecurity software into its wide range of end-to-end smart solutions across both the Mobilicom and SkyHopper brands.

For more information, visit: https://www.mobilicom.com/

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack. More from Tiera