MontaVista Secures Supply Chain for Enterprise Linux

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

San Jose, California. MontaVista Software, LLC introduced its Zero Trust and Secure-by-Design features for the MVShield and MVSecure line of products to secure the entire Software Supply Chain for Enterprise Linux/MVShield applications such as radio and core networking, Intelligent Edge, network and application security appliances, and more.

Benefits:

MVShield adds functionality and tooling for Software Bill Of Materials (SBOM) generation and validation and Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) reporting and scanning

MVShield aids customers in reporting and compliance requirements certifications and regulatory requirements (FDA and CISA)

Enables compliance with cybersecurity emphasis and legislation including the EU Cyber Resilience Act, the US Executive Order on Cybersecurity, and CISA Cyber Trust Mark

MVShield and MVSecure reduce Zero-Day Vulnerabilities and malicious updates by integrating an open-source solution, where the content is routinely appraised by MontaVista’s tools, as well as via manual inspection by MontaVista’s domain experts.

Iisko Lappalainen, Director of Product Management at MontaVista Software offered, “We’re excited to bring a full set of features for compliance across our products, starting with MVShield. MontaVista can provide a full end-to-end platform solution for customers to address the upcoming regulations in US and EU, making the compliance process seamless and painless, while helping our customers focus on their value-add.”

