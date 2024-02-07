Embedded Computing Design

MontaVista Secures Supply Chain for Enterprise Linux

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

February 07, 2024

News

San Jose, California. MontaVista Software, LLC introduced its Zero Trust and Secure-by-Design features for the MVShield and MVSecure line of products to secure the entire Software Supply Chain for Enterprise Linux/MVShield applications such as radio and core networking, Intelligent Edge, network and application security appliances, and more.

Benefits:

  • MVShield adds functionality and tooling for Software Bill Of Materials (SBOM) generation and validation and Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) reporting and scanning
  • MVShield aids customers in reporting and compliance requirements certifications and regulatory requirements (FDA and CISA)
  • Enables compliance with cybersecurity emphasis and legislation including the EU Cyber Resilience Act, the US Executive Order on Cybersecurity, and CISA Cyber Trust Mark
  • MVShield and MVSecure reduce Zero-Day Vulnerabilities and malicious updates by integrating an open-source solution, where the content is routinely appraised by MontaVista’s tools, as well as via manual inspection by MontaVista’s domain experts.

Iisko Lappalainen, Director of Product Management at MontaVista Software offered, “We’re excited to bring a full set of features for compliance across our products, starting with MVShield. MontaVista can provide a full end-to-end platform solution for customers to address the upcoming regulations in US and EU, making the compliance process seamless and painless, while helping our customers focus on their value-add.”

For more information, visit mvista.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Security
Security
Security - Hardware Security
Security - IEC 61508/60601, ISO 26262 & Other Standards
Security - MISRA C, CERT C & Other Coding Standards
Security - Network Security
Security - Software Security
Software & OS
Analog & Power
Silanna Semiconductor to Introduce Power Sharing IC Tech

February 1, 2024

MORE
IoT
Image Credit: Knowles
Automobile Acoustics: Context Awareness through Vibration Sensing

February 5, 2024

MORE
Storage
Image Credit: CDSG
CDSG's DIGISTOR Storage is Certified NSA

January 25, 2024

MORE
Software & OS
Back to Basics: Software Language Beyond Bytecode

February 7, 2024

MORE