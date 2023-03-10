Best in Show Nominee: Emproof Nyx

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Emproof Nyx is 3 orders of magnitude smaller than existing solutions, making it the ideal solution for embedded devices based on ARM, Intel and RISC-V ISAs. No access to source code is needed as the transformational software acts like a post compilation step and just requires access to binary code or libraries, which also means that it works with any build processes and all existing toolchains.

The performance impact is minimal as the developer chooses to protect the entire software or just the critical modules, allowing the performance to be customised depending on the resources available.

Virtually every embedded device that runs software will benefit from the advanced security protections offered by Emproof Nyx. Applications that handle sensitive data, are interconnected, or run critical and functional safety applications are particularly vulnerable to these attacks because they often have limited resources and fixed functionality.

Emproof Nyx is currently undergoing certification for the Automotive Functional Safety Standard ISO26262 and is the only security software that can offer protection against both IP Theft and Exploit Mitigation in the same package enabling companies who have limited or no security expertise to offer levels of security never previously achievable.

For more information, visit https://www.emproof.com/solution/.