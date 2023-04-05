Zign, Zign, Everywhere a Zign, or There Should Be

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Intrinsic ID Sunnyvale, California. Intrinsic ID publicized Zign, a software-only solution giving all connected devices an exclusive identity and hardware-based security anchor. The new solution was brought about by the complexities of global cybersecurity and international legislations being promoted.

“Governments around the world are waking up and realizing additional security standards for consumer devices are needed to address the growing and important role the billions of connected devices we rely on everyday play,” said said Dr. Pim Tuyls, CEO and co-founder of Intrinsic ID.

Zign can simply be deployed on IoT devices giving them the security by encrypting all data, both incoming and on-device. Intrinsic works collaboratively with the rigorous standards set forth by the EU and US governments. “The EU Cyber Resilience Act, and the IoT Cybersecurity Improvement Act in the United States are driving improved security practices as well as an increased sense of urgency,” continued Tuyls.

Intrinsic’s Zign delivers on its proven PUF technology with National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) certified cryptographic algorithms. This makes certain the devices have a high level of defense with unclonable invisible keys and encryption protections.

With the release of Zign, Intrinsic has changed the game by delivering a solution that is completely integrated in software. What this means for you is that the keys no longer have to be manufactured in facilities, lowering your costs without the need for dedicated hardware. The Intrinsic SRAM PUF technology is utilized to originate device-unique keys from minute variants in the silicon removing the requirement for programming keys.

Keys are never collected and never leave the device making them invisible to attackers, as well as unobtainable, and cannot be reproduced or changed. Tuyls continues, “This level of security helps build resilience and trust in our connected world.”

Key features and benefits of Intrinsic ID Zign include:

Improved security and compliance with upcoming legislation and standards, even for existing devices

Cost-effective to deploy

Strong and proven security

Future-proof solution

Standards, Pricing, and Availability

*Note from Intrinsic: Zign is a NIST/FIPS-compliant software solution that enables IoT device makers to create a hardware-based root of trust. It has been validated for NIST CAVP and is ready for FIPS 140-3. Randomness is according to NIST SP 800-90A/B. Zign is available immediately and can be implemented at any stage of a device’s lifecycle, even after a device is already created and/or deployed in the field.