U.S. Government to Leverage PQC

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Waterloo, Ontario and San Francisco, California. ISARA, and The LightBridge Group, announced a collaboration to innovate and integrate post-quantum cryptography solutions and risk management services within federal entities. According to Atsushi Yamada, CEO of ISARA, the strategic partnership will advance PQC at the federal level.

Yamada states, “We warmly welcome this partnership and look forward to advancing PQC and cryptographic risk management, together, at the federal levels." The collaboration is in response to the Quantum Computing Cybersecurity Preparedness Act that President Biden signed into law at the end of 2022. The law requires government agencies to:

Inventory their active cryptographic assets

Assess their vulnerabilities to future quantum computers

Perform proof-of-concept testing of post-quantum cryptographic algorithms

"U.S. Government agencies are committed to preparing their IT systems for the arrival of cryptography-breaking quantum computers," said Jonah Force Hill, Managing Director & Head of Client Services at The LightBridge Group.

Yamada ends, "The LightBridge Group brings decades of government experience and insight which, in addition to its quantum science and cybersecurity expertise, complements ISARA's capabilities and roadmap plans.”

