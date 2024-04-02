Witekio To Showcase CRA Expertise at Embedded World 24

News

Image Credit: Witekio

Witekio, a global leader in embedded software and IoT solutions, is thrilled to announce its its comprehensive presence at Embedded World 2024. With an emphasis on the Cybersecurity Act (CRA) and its implications for device makers, Witekio will be demonstrating its extensive expertise across four notable booths: Avnet Embedded, AWS, The Yocto Project, and Advantech.

At the forefront of the discussion will be Julien Bernet, Witekio's Head of Security. Julien is set to deliver an insightful presentation on the nuances of the Cybersecurity Act (CSA) and its relevance to Yocto-based devices. His talk will navigate the critical distinctions between the CSA and CRA, offering pragmatic advice on achieving compliance from the developmental phase through to product distribution.

Addressing the urgency of compliance, Julien Bernet remarked, “The stakes are high at this year's Embedded World, with potential CRA non-compliance fines ranging from €5 to €15 million, or 1-2.5% of global annual turnover. One of the pivotal compliance mandates includes notifying the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) about any cybersecurity incidents within 24 hours—a challenging feat without a robust DevOps platform and a security-first mindset.”

As well as the talk, attendees are encouraged to engage with Witekio's security experts for in-depth discussions at the Avnet Silica booth on Tuesday 9th and Wednesday 10th April.

Witekio will also be showcasing its latest Electric Vehicle (EV) charger demo at the event. This demo exemplifies Witekio's comprehensive range of capabilities, from low-level software to cloud integration. Featuring a Linux distribution from The Embedded Kit on an NXP i.MX8+ board, middleware powered by Qt, cloud connectivity via AWS, IoT solutions with Avnet’s IoTConnect, and long-term maintenance with a CVE scanner.

This demo is a testament to Witekio's ability to shepherd clients from the Proof of Concept (PoC) stage to enduring in-market success. To underscore its chip-to-cloud capabilities, Witekio will also exhibit a variety of web-based applications across crucial verticals such as Industrial, EV, and Home Appliance at the Avnet Embedded booth.

Attendees can find Witekio in Hall 1, booth 1-510 (Avnet Embedded) Hall 4, booth 552 (AWS), Hall 3A, booth 117 (Avnet/Advantech) and Hall 4, booth 648 (The Yocto Project).