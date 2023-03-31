COM Express Hardware Monitor Software from Vecow

Vecow will deliver the Vecow Hardware Monitor, a software created for the simplification of system monitoring and hardware ability management. A main highlight is the user-friendly UI enabling the direct monitoring and controlling of devices without knowledge of chipset, component, and driver architecture. Users are now able to freely manipulate digital IO, PoE, Thermal, UART, USB, WDT, SMBus, Ignition, while accessing available hardware monitoring sensors.

All Vecow COM Express products adhere to the PICMG standard.

VCOM-1600 COM Express Compact Type 6 module delivers multiple DDI, VGA, LVDS display interfaces with resolution up to 4K. Other highlights include USB 3.2, TPM 2.0, and DDR4 memory up to 32GB. 2.5GigE LAN support via Intel TSN technology allows for real-time data organization.

The VCOM-BASE COM Express Type 6 Reference Carrier Board comes in ATX form factor and conforms to COM Express Carrier Design Guides, and supports up to 3 PCIe and independent displays. "The VCOM with HW Monitor delivers a simplified program for easy monitoring, control and update of the VCOM," said Hsuan Lee Product Manager of Embedded Systems & Platform Division at Vecow. "With this robust software supported, VCOM offers efficiency and reduces your total cost of ownership."

