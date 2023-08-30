Keysight Updates Automated Software Test Solution to Support Multi-Platform Mobile App Testing

Image Courtesy of Keysight Technologies

SANTA ROSA, Calif., – Keysight Technologies released Eggplant Test 7.0, an enhanced version of the automated software test solution with integrations designed to help quality assurance (QA) teams simultaneously test mobile apps on multiple devices and operating systems.

Keysight’s Eggplant Test 7.0 supports integrations that can test more than 7,500 operating system and device combinations through Sauce Labs’ Real Device Cloud. The latest version of Eggplant Test offers QA teams advanced collaboration features, seamless integration with continuous integration tools, and the ability to connect with virtualized applications.

New enhancements to the Eggplant Test platform include:

Improved test execution – Eliminates the need for costly device labs by enabling instant test execution on any device and operating system via Sauce Labs’ Real Device Cloud, ensuring comprehensive test coverage without the hassle of managing physical devices.

– Eliminates the need for costly device labs by enabling instant test execution on any device and operating system via Sauce Labs’ Real Device Cloud, ensuring comprehensive test coverage without the hassle of managing physical devices. Enahnced results – Combines Eggplant Test and Sauce Labs’ Real Device Cloud to run test cases simultaneously reducing overall testing time and accelerating release cycles.

– Combines Eggplant Test and Sauce Labs’ Real Device Cloud to run test cases simultaneously reducing overall testing time and accelerating release cycles. Version control integration – Integrates with Git to bring version control capabilities to the test automation process, enabling teams to roll back to previous versions, compare changes, and collaborate seamlessly across multiple branches.

– Integrates with Git to bring version control capabilities to the test automation process, enabling teams to roll back to previous versions, compare changes, and collaborate seamlessly across multiple branches. Continuous integration (CI) – Integrates with popular CI tools to incorporate test automation into CI/CD pipelines to identify and fix issues earlier, enabling higher-quality software and accelerating time-to-market.

– Integrates with popular CI tools to incorporate test automation into CI/CD pipelines to identify and fix issues earlier, enabling higher-quality software and accelerating time-to-market. Active Directory single sign-on (SSO) integration – Facilitates enterprise-scale testing by supporting test asset access and control through Active Directory SSO.

– Facilitates enterprise-scale testing by supporting test asset access and control through Active Directory SSO. Enterprise-grade visual verification tools – Automates virtual machine testing through a new Citrix integration that leverages the Intelligent Computer Vision feature to test secure Citrix applications.

– Automates virtual machine testing through a new Citrix integration that leverages the Intelligent Computer Vision feature to test secure Citrix applications. Enhanced collaboration – Improves collaboration among QA teams by providing a unified platform for test automation that enables team members to seamlessly work together, share test assets, and collaborate in real time.

For more information, visit: www.keysight.com, or see the Keysight Eggplant Test and Eggplant Test 7.0 Release Notes.