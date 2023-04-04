SYSGO Leverages Intel's Elkhart Lake

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: SYSGO Santa Clara, USA, Klein-Winternheim, Germany. SYSGO and Intel are partnering and releasing the PikeOS support for Intel x6000FE series Atom(r) processors. PikeOS supports the requirements for reliable and secure computing environment. It meets IEC 61508 safety standard for rigorous functional safety in such applications as connected robots and flow control systems in the chemical market.

Intel platforms arrive pre-certified against IE 61508 and ISO 13849 as SYSGO as its security-pre-certified real-time OS and hypervisor (Common Criteria at level EAL5+ v5.1.3, IEC 61508, ISO 26262, DO-178C).

"This update to PikeOS marks a remarkable milestone in our long-lasting collaboration with Intel. This solution will empower our customers to design smart applications for demanding tasks in the Industrial market," said Franz Walkembach, Vice President Marketing & Alliances at SYSGO.

For more information, visitwww.sysgo.com/pikeos