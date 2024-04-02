Road to embedded world: SEGGER Says, "It Simply Works"

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Image Credit: SEGGER Embedded Computing Design’s Road to embedded world will highlight a host of embedded suppliers who will be showcasing their latest products and technologies at embedded world, April 9th to 11th in Nuremberg, Germany. embedded world is the largest global gathering of its kind. Check back regularly to see where the Road to embedded world takes us.

Visit SEGGER's booth (4-367) at this year's embedded world where you will find a coffee maker, a smartwatch, and a spectrophometer all powered by SEGGER tools and libraries. The company’s portfolio is not just its J-Link debug probes, its portfolio consists of four key categories providing useful, reliable, and robust tools for embedded systems developers.

RTOS & Embedded Software:

embOS-Ultra – The High-Precision RTOS

embOS-Ultra uses Cycle-resolution Timing to offer greater precision and time resolution than any other RTOS on the market. Scheduling of all time-based events, such as timeouts, delays, and periodic timers, can now be specified in microseconds or even CPU cycles. Cycle-resolution Timing technology replaces target-specific techniques for precise timing with clean and consistent API calls.

Software Tools:

Embedded Studio - The Leading Multi-Platform IDE

Embedded Studio is the all-in-one solution for managing, building, testing, and deploying embedded applications. It offers a wide range of features that make development smooth and efficient. Multi-platform targets are handled by the same IDE - just switch between projects within the same solution. Its outstanding toolchain helps create the smallest firmware for many applications.

Production Tools:

Flasher Secure & TELP – Secure End-to-End Programming

Flasher Secure safeguards the firmware image throughout all stages of the provisioning process between the IP owner and the contract manufacturer. TELP secures the link from the programmer to the target, ensuring that captured signal traces cannot be exploited to clone devices by simply replaying the programming sequence. Each device is programmed using mutually agreed-upon, unique session keys for the encrypted link. Without these keys, any captured trace becomes futile. Together, they ensure end-to-end IP security and protection against any form of attack.

Debug and Trace Probes:

J-Link PRO PoE – The Specialized High-End Debug Probe for Test Farms

J-Link PRO PoE is SEGGER's specialized programming and debug probe for creating test farms with a minimized cable harness. It can draw power via Ethernet and supplies power to the target either via debug interface or a USB A connector.

SEGGER’s Tools in Action:

The booth will demonstrate a USB webcam linked to a display from a coffee machine created leveraging SEGGER's emWin, The exhibit will also offer insight into the versatility and functionality of SEGGER's products and how SEGGER's tools work together seamlessly to streamline development processes and enhance productivity.

Experts will be on hand to discuss the multi-platform IDE Embedded Studio, Ozone, SEGGER’s full-featured graphical debugger, and SystemView, the real-time software analysis tool that records the runtime behavior of an embedded system for in-depth analysis and visualization.

For more information, visit, segger.com/segger-embedded-world/.

Note from SEGGER: At SEGGER, simplicity and professionalism are at the heart of everything we do. Our motto, "It simply works," reflects our commitment to delivering products that are not only highly effective but also easy to use in complex, technical environments.

We also believe in practicing what we preach. That’s why our software drives our hardware, and our hardware ensures the integrity and efficiency of our software. This holistic approach fosters an in-house feedback loop where we serve as our own most demanding customer. By rigorously testing and refining our tools in our own projects, we ensure that we deliver nothing less than exceptional quality products to our customers.

Don't miss your chance to experience the future of embedded systems with SEGGER. See you at embedded world 2024, hall 4 booth 4-367.