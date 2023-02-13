STMicroelectronics Delivers Cloud Services for Edge-AI Models on STM32 Boards

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: STMicroelectronics

Geneva, Switzerland. “Today we are unveiling the world’s first MCU AI Developer Cloud, which works hand-in-glove with our STM32Cube.AI ecosystem. This new tool brings the possibility to remotely benchmark models on STM32 hardware through the cloud to save on workload and cost,” said Ricardo De Sa Earp, Executive Vice President General-Purpose Microcontroller Sub-Group, STMicroelectronics, about the release of its STM32Cube.AI desktop front-end.

The STM32Cube.AI delivers the resources for designers to authenticate and produce enhanced STM32 libraries from trained Neural Networks for AI systems deployed at the edge. The cloud supports the following:

Online interface to generate optimized C-code for STM32 MCUs, without additional software installation

The STM32 model zoo, a source of trainable deep-learning models and demos

Online benchmarking service for edge-AI Neural Networks on STM32 boards

Didier Pellegrin, VP AI Anticipation and Strategy, Schneider Electric said, "The Model zoo, STM32Cube.AI online interface, and remote benchmarking capabilities on STM32 boards makes it easier for our data scientists with various hardware knowledge to evaluate embeddability of AI models into our products’ microcontrollers. Additionally, being capable of testing our models on several STM32 microcontrollers in a few clicks enables us to consider embedded AI processing at an earlier stage in the design process and to take advantage of it to design advanced features.”

ST's STM32Cube.AI Developer Cloud is availble to registered MyST users, here.