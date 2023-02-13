Embedded Computing Design

STMicroelectronics Delivers Cloud Services for Edge-AI Models on STM32 Boards

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

February 13, 2023

News

STMicroelectronics Delivers Cloud Services for Edge-AI Models on STM32 Boards
Image Credit: STMicroelectronics

Geneva, Switzerland. “Today we are unveiling the world’s first MCU AI Developer Cloud, which works hand-in-glove with our STM32Cube.AI ecosystem. This new tool brings the possibility to remotely benchmark models on STM32 hardware through the cloud to save on workload and cost,” said Ricardo De Sa Earp, Executive Vice President General-Purpose Microcontroller Sub-Group, STMicroelectronics, about the release of its STM32Cube.AI desktop front-end.

The STM32Cube.AI delivers the resources for designers to authenticate and produce enhanced STM32 libraries from trained Neural Networks for AI systems deployed at the edge. The cloud supports the following:

  • Online interface to generate optimized C-code for STM32 MCUs, without additional software installation
  • The STM32 model zoo, a source of trainable deep-learning models and demos
  • Online benchmarking service for edge-AI Neural Networks on STM32 boards

Didier Pellegrin, VP AI Anticipation and Strategy, Schneider Electric said, "The Model zoo, STM32Cube.AI online interface, and remote benchmarking capabilities on STM32 boards makes it easier for our data scientists with various hardware knowledge to evaluate embeddability of AI models into our products’ microcontrollers. Additionally, being capable of testing our models on several STM32 microcontrollers in a few clicks enables us to consider embedded AI processing at an earlier stage in the design process and to take advantage of it to design advanced features.”

ST's STM32Cube.AI Developer Cloud is availble to registered MyST users, here.

 

Subscribe

More from Chad

Categories
Software & OS - Simulation & Modeling Tools
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
Debug & Test
Debug & Test - Code Analysis Tools
Industrial
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Data Analytics
IoT - Device Management
IoT - Edge Computing
Processing
Processing - Compute Modules
Software & OS
Software & OS - Operating Systems, Filesystems & Libraries
Software & OS - Simulation & Modeling Tools
Analog & Power
Image Credit: Flex Power Modules
Flex Power Modules Released its PKB5213D Eighth Brick DC-DC

February 9, 2023

MORE
Debug & Test
Spirent Helps Users Assess Future Ethernet in HIL Systems

February 13, 2023

MORE
Industrial
Infineon Releases New PDM MEMS Microphone Solution

February 13, 2023

MORE
IoT
Image Provided by ASUS IoT
Road to embedded world '23: Beitou District, Taipei, Taiwan, ASUS IoT

February 8, 2023

MORE