After Vital Pentagon Leaks, What's Safe?

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: NSA

Vancouver, Washington. The National Security Administration (NSA) is now including DIGISTOR’s FIPS 140-2 L2 SSDs to the Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) list. It should be noted that the SSDs are the only available drives to achieve this listing. DIGISTOR’s Citadel K Series is the easiest and most reasonably priced way to enable CSfC-level secure data at rest (DAR) solutions for critical government data.

As an NSA tactic, CSFC supports cybersecurity solutions using readily available industrial solutions.

Utilizing the Citadel K Series, users are guaranteed an in-house designed platform that secures DAR in laptops, desktops, and other suitable applications. The DIGISTOR’s SSDS help secure environments following the highest security constraints for top secret information.

“The leak of highly classified Pentagon documents in recent weeks underscores the vital importance of securing sensitive data. For the first time, companies working on secret government programs that require CSfC have a reliable and affordable solution to secure data at rest for programs requiring the highest levels of security,” said Randal Barber, CEO of parent company CDSG. “As the foundation of our Citadel pre-boot authentication solutions, these drives provide critical infrastructure organizations, industry, and military and government agencies access to the most advanced, highly secure SSDs available with both the critical CSfC and NIAP listings.”

DIGISTOR also announced its FIPS 140-2 L2 certified self-encrypting drives achieved Common Criteria certification on the National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP) Product Compliant List (PCL).

For more information, view the list under section, Hardware Full Disk Encryption:

CSfC Component List

Common Criteria/NIAP validation report number CCEVS-VR-VID11297-2023.

