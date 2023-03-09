Best in Show Nominee: UDinfo PCIe Gen4x4 M.2 2280 High Capacity 8TB Solution

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

With the industry's greatest capacity of 8TB (supports 4TB with industrial temperature grade), UDinfo has introduced industrial PCIe Gen4x4 M.2 2280 SSDs to support users in IoT, 5G, smart factories, medical, transportation, and other applications.

With the rising global demand for big data and edge computing in recent years, PCIe Gen4x4 industrial SSD with higher capacity and faster transfer speeds will play a more important role in industrial storage. To meet the market demand, UDinfo introduces the Industrial NVMe PCIe Gen4x4 M.2 2280 SSD.

The heat sink cooling design also allows users to enjoy an upgraded cooling experience and stable Gen4 performance without the need to install additional cooling devices. In terms of data security, TCG OPAL data encryption technology has been applied to resist cyber attacks. For the reliability, thermal throttling technology to keep the optimal performance in the safe range of the temperature.

For more information, visit UDinfo.