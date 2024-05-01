Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: AI Effects All Subsystems Including Memory, with Micron

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

May 01, 2024

In this era of AI, designers have to think differently about every aspect of their projects. That includes the memory subsystem. To that end, Micron had a series of announcements to help facilitate AI, particularly on mobile devices. But beyond each subsystem, there’s just so much that needs to be learned and still so much that’s unknown. That’s where this week’s Embedded Executives podcast takes us. On this episode, I spoke to Mark Montierth, a Corporate VP and the General Manager of Micron’s Mobile Business Unit.

 
