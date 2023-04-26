Embedded Executive: Sandeep Krishnegowda, Vice President of Marketing and Applications for Memory, Infineon Technologies

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Every application obviously needs some form of memory, and since every application is somewhat different, you’d expect most applications to have a dedicated memory type. That thinking would not be wrong.

To that end, Infineon has worked with some other industry giants to develop a new memory type for the electrification of automobiles. To understand how this new memory differs from what’s already out there and why it’s needed, I spoke to Sandeep Krishnegowda, the Vice President of Marketing and Applications for Memory at Infineon Technologies in this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

