Goodram Industrial Adds eMMCs to its IoT Portfolio

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Goodram Industrial

Goodram Industrial, a Wilk Elektronik SA brand, introduced an Embedded MultiMediaCard (eMMC) internal flash storage to its portfolio for use in portable devices. The non-volatile memory chip is integrated onto the motherboard and can be leveraged where traditional memory drives cannot fit.

The standard 5.1 has data throughput levels comparable to SSDs utilizing SATA interface. This ensures efficacy and consistent large data transfer. According to Goodram Industrial, it provides specialized services to its customers during the component selection stage and after-sales support.

Ideal applications include mobile phones, tablets, advanced automotive, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

"We have been delivering advanced solutions to the industrial market for the last 10 years. Our extensive experience and knowledge enable us to personalize our offerings not only in terms of products, but also additional services and customer support," emphasizes Wiesław Wilk, President of Wilk Elektronik SA.

