Greenliant Industrial SSDs and Memory Cards on Display at electronica 2022

Greenliant SSDs and Memory Cards for Industrial, Networking and Transportation Systems on Display at electronica 2022

SANTA CLARA, CALIF. and MUNICH, GERMANY. Greenliant will be showcasing its NANDrive™, ArmourDrive™, and Industrial Enterprise solid state storage products at electronica 2022 in Munich, Germany, November 15-18, in hall C4, booth 347. Greenliant’s vast portfolio of solid state drives (SSDs) and memory cards addresses the endurance, longevity and reliability needs of demanding embedded systems.

Greenliant’s portfolio of industrial data storage products includes NANDrive (ball grid array SSDs with eMMC, PATA or SATA interface), ArmourDrive SSDs (SATA M.2, mSATA, SATA 2.5", NVMe M.2) and memory cards (CFast, SD / microSD), and high-capacity SSDs (SATA 2.5”, NVMe U.2). Greenliant SSDs designed with EnduroSLC™ technology offer the highest endurance—up to 300K program-erase (P/E) cycles—and superior data retention for high-reliability applications in extreme temperature, high stress environments.

Visit Greenliant at its distribution partner, Macnica ATD Europe’s booth C4-347. Technical experts will be available to discuss how Greenliant’s products meet the data storage requirements for industrial, networking and transportation applications.

About Greenliant

By leveraging more than 30 years of solid state storage design expertise, Greenliant is dedicated to developing durable, reliable and secure storage solutions for embedded systems and enterprise datacenters. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with product development centers in Santa Clara, Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen and Hsinchu. https://www.greenliant.com

For more information, visit greenliant.com.