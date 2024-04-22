Embedded Computing Design

Micron Releases a Global First

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

April 22, 2024

News

Image Credit: Micron

Micron Technology, Inc. revealed it is sampling the automotive-grade Micron 4150AT SSD, the first quad-port SSD capable of interfacing with up to four systems on chips (SoCs) to centralize storage for software-defined intelligent vehicles. It delivers single-root input/output virtualization (SR-IOV), a PCIe Generation 4 interface, and ruggedized automotive design supporting the environment with data center-level flexibility and power.

“Building on our collaboration with the innovators redefining next generation automotive architectures, Micron has reimagined storage from the ground up to deliver the world’s first quad-port SSD — the Micron 4150AT — which provides the industry flexibility and horsepower to roll out the transformative technologies on the horizon,” commented Michael Basca, Micron Vice President of Embedded Products and Systems

The 4150AT SSD offers enterprise performance for consumer vehicles and according to the company, it utilizes random read and write speeds above 600,000 input/output operations per second (IOPS) and above 100,000 IOPS for a 4-kilobyte transfer. The enhanced power operates data streams from various SoCs at once that complement vehicles requiring multi-tasking from advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) to AI-enabled cabin experiences.

Features:

  • Multi-port capability
  • Virtualization
  • Boosted security
  • Customizable endurance modes
  • Designed for the automotive industry’s rigorous requirements

Basca ends, “As storage requirements race to keep up with rich in-vehicle experiences featuring AI and advanced algorithms for higher levels of autonomous safety, this era demands a new paradigm for automotive storage to match,”

For more information, visit micron.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

