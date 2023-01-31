Embedded Computing Design

New LPSRAMS from Alliance Memory Offer Integrated Error-Correction Code

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

January 31, 2023

Image Provided by Alliance Memory

Kirkland, Wash. Alliance Memory shared that it has extended its portfolio of low power asynchronous SRAM (LPSRAM) devices. The AS6CE1016A (1Mb) and AS6CE4016B (4Mb) integrate an error-correction code (ECC) for a more reliable LPSRAM When juxtaposed to previous-generation technology, the LPSRAM’s deliver upgraded failure in time (FIT), mean time to failure (MTTF), and characteristics with reduced soft error rates (SER).

Ideal for efficient power applications, both the 1Mb and 4Mb devices support 1-bit error correction per byte. Retaining data voltages are 1.5V at 1µA for the 1Mb AS6CE1016A and 2µA for the 4Mb AS6CE4016B. This means of support is required for battery backup nonvolatile memory applications while operating on a power supply of 2.7V to 3.6V. Alliance Memory has made sure all I/O’s are TTL compatible.

The optimized LPSRAM’s deliver the technology needed for autonomous industrial solutions including:

  • control panels
  • elevator systems
  • printers
  • calculators
  • gaming machines

For more information, visit Alliance Memory.

