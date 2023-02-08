Rambus Delivers 6400 MT/s DDR5 Registering Clock Driver to Advance Server Memory Performance

SAN JOSE, California – Rambus Inc.’s new Gen3 6400 MT/s DDR5 Registering Clock Driver (RCD) is now available and sampling to leading DDR5 memory module (RDIMM) manufacturers with a 33% increase in data rate and bandwidth over Gen1 4800 MT/s solutions.

To provide more main memory performance to data center servers, the Rambus Gen3 6400 MT/s DDR5 RCD enables advanced timing parameters for enhanced RDIMM margins. Rambus DDR5 memory interface chips like the RCD, Serial Presence Detect (SPD) Hub, and temperature sensors also aid in improving data center workload performance.

Per the company, with DDR5 memory, more intelligence is built into the RDIMMs enabling over double the data rate and four times the capacity of DDR4 RDIMMs, while also improving memory and power efficiency.

“Data center workloads have an insatiable thirst for greater memory bandwidth and capacity, and our mission is to advance the performance of server memory solutions that meet this need for each new server platform generation,” said Sean Fan, chief operating officer at Rambus. “We were first in the industry to 5600 MT/s, and now we have raised the bar with our Gen3 DDR5 RCD capable of 6400 MT/s to support a new generation of RDIMMs for server main memory.”

