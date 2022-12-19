The Road to embedded world '23: Tuxera, Espoo, Finland

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Edgar Allan Poe once penned, "Travelling is like dreaming: the only difference is that not everyone, once awaken, can recall their dream. Whereas, everyone has a vivid memory of the trip from which he has returned. " With this in mind, let’s continue our travels on the road to embedded world 2023.

According to Google Maps, our first stop at ARM, to our next stop at Tuxerea in Espoo, Finland, would roughly take four and a half hours by airplane. However, thanks to our completely capable car, we will submarine through the North Sea, take a drive through Denmark and Norway, add another submarine journey under the Baltic Sea, and… we arrive at Tuxera's corporate headquarters where we find out who Tuxera is, and what it can do for us.

Tuxera states, “Our storage management and networking software powers billions of devices, cars, and public cloud platforms around the world, bringing people closer to all the data they store, use, and share.” If this is what you've been looking for, stop by and join Tuxera at embedded world 2023 in Booth Number 4-438 where experts will discuss and demonstrate its latest technology that provides storage management solutions for automotive and mobility, along with other general embedded storage environments.

Who is Tuxera?

Solutions for Automotive and Mobility

Tuxera delivers high performing storage software for data-critical platforms using automotive flash memory like ADAS, DVR, EDR, telematics, instrument cluster, and infotainment. Tuxera guarantees fail-proof security while working with rigorous data workloads employed at edge environments. The patented software protects data storage and volume reliability to thwart data loss and corruption.

External Media Access

For automotive infotainment (IVI) systems, the GravityCS file systems supports USB drives, SDHC, and SDXC memory cards. The previous mentioned large capacity storage drives are ideal for infotainment media files, map data, or drive recorder storage.

Tuxera’s Storage Performance

Highlights of Tuxera’s software include simultaneous recording, viewing, and uploading multiple data streams for consistently high and stable performance . The optimized I/O throughput and IOPS, along with a low CPU, is used to increase automotive system responsiveness implementing the software's active caching, advanced algorithms, and data structures.

Tuxera’s ADAS/Autonomous Driving Solutions

Reliance Velocity

File system for Linux, QNX

Reliance Edge

File system for INTEGRITY, RTOSes

FlashFX Tera

Raw flash manager for Linux, INTEGRITY, RTOSes

Reliance Nitro

File system for VxWorks

For more information, visit tuxera.com