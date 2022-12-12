The Road to embedded world '23 Starts Here

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Start Your Engines! ECD is once again back on the Road to embedded world with our blog series. We are packing up and starting at the Atlantic with ARM, headquartered in Cambridge, England, right on the River Cam. ARM will be showcasing Cloud-native application development, IoT, and Automotive use cases. Visit Stand 4 - 540 to see how ARM takes the heavy lifting out of your Industrial needs. So, grab some coffee, buckle up, and put on some tunes, this is going to be a fun ride.

Cloud-Native Application Development

With cloud native services from ARM, engineers can grasp the speed, agility, and resilience of application development and management for a more beneficial and simplistic operation. They can also enjoy a standards-based platform for constructing, implementing, and controlling cloud-native applications.

ARM will be available to talk more in-depth on how it is developing and deploying methodology to utilize the on-demand vast computing power held in the cloud. Its technology provides scalability, elasticity, resiliency, and flexibility that the cloud supports.

For more information, visit arm.com/glossary/cloud-native.

IoT

ARM Combines hardware and software on standard architecture for future-proof design that is comprehensive, accessible, and most importantly, secured, for IoT solutions. Merging AI with upgraded processing at the edge will provide an abundance of development opportunity for industrial connected devices. While at embedded world 2023, ARM will supply information to visitors on establishing a tech startup, building an IoT device, and building the software applications needed for all things IoT.

For more information, visit arm.com/solutions/iot.

Automotive

We cannot have a road trip without solutions for automotive. In this case, ARM will display its automation, electrification, and in-vehicle user experience (UX) highlighting driving requirements for the power that drives the automation industry. ARM is proud to deliver processor IP, tools, software for autonomous drive, and UX for connectivity, energy efficiency, and autonomy. The booth will have information on autonomous vehicles, digital cockpits, and the growth of software-defined functionality.

For more information, visit arm.com/solutions/automotive/adas.

All of your up to date information on all things embedded world '23 can be found at the official page, embedded-world.de/en/exhibit.