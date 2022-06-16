Tuxera Reliance Assure

Tuxera Reliance™ Assure is an embedded file system that helps you achieve your compliance and reliability goals for developing high-quality, safe systems.

Reliance Assure is specifically designed for applications where certifiability is a mandate and fail safety is paramount. With Reliance Assure, we aim to help you reduce the time for certification of your embedded systems.

Our transactional file system is precision-engineered to protect missionand safety-critical data from corruption. Deterministic file system behavior gives you full control of your data-at-risk. Plus it works with a majority of safety-critical RTOSes.