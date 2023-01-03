dSPACE is Racing to CES 2023

Embedded Computing Design

January 03, 2023

Image Provided by dSPACE

During CES, at booth #4417 in the West Hall, dSPACE will be highlighting how its simulation and validation platforms are used in the Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC) as well as how to get electric and autonomous vehicles to road capable in a shorter time. 

Showcased will be solutions including:

E-Mobility:

The Smart Charging Solution considers global standards for better interoperability while testing and developing smart charging innovations. Included is developer support for onboard chargers, charging columns, with future utilization of broad charging environments for testing options and dynamic models. 

Autonomous Driving: 

dSPACE’s AURELION sensor produces real-time photorealistic pictures for camera simulation using ray tracing to validate algorithms during virtual simulations before a model heads out on the road. 

dSPACE Coming Full Circle:

On January 7, nine teams from universities around the US will compete in the Autonomous Challenge @ CES 2023 being held at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The university teams will participate in a race comprising of fully autonomous racecars using dSPACE’s AUTERA AutoBox as the central onboard computer that manages the on-track sensor data for computational groove planning around the track. 

For more information, visit dspace.com/en.

